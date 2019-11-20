Two teens killed in Lyman County crash

Two people have died and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning north of Kennebec.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was northbound on South Dakota Highway 273 when the vehicle went off the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled.

All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle. The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old passenger also suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the Chamberlain hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Names of the three males involved are not being released pending notification of family members.