UPDATE: suspect in Aberdeen shooting due in court

Authorities say a man arrested in another man's fatal shooting near Aberdeen last week is due in court.

The suspect is expected in court Monday to face a charge of first-degree murder.

The suspect was arrested Friday night.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

The shooting happened after an altercation early Thursday in rural Aberdeen.

Authorities have said they were treating the death as a homicide.

