UPDATE: Suspect identified in Sioux Falls shooting

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect related to a Saturday morning shooting in downtown Sioux Falls that left a man dead.

Police have issued a warrant for 36-year-old Max Bolden for 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the communities help for information on the whereabouts of Bolden and the vehicles. Bolden is considered armed and dangerous, however, there is no belief the general public is in danger.

On Saturday around 1:12 a.m. the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in a parking lot near West 10th Street and South Main Avenue. An investigation began on the murder of a 37-year-old man who resided in Sioux Falls.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bolden or the vehicles is asked to call 911 and not approach him or call CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.