UPDATE: Suspect in early October officer-Involved shooting in custody

Sioux Falls Police have arrested a suspect in an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 6.

Police say a man with a gun was threatening people at a residence near North 8th Avenue and East Hermosa Drive. Police located the suspect nearby before a small foot pursuit.

Police say the suspect displayed a handgun and an officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.

The suspect, 29 year old Trent Mathew Wagner, was taken to the hospital. Wagner was released on Thursday and arrested for aggravated assault domestic.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer involved shooting. The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Office will determine if any additional charges are warranted.