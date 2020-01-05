UPDATE: police arrest one suspect following Sioux Falls homicide

Authorities arrested a suspect believed to be involved with an October homicide.

Police are looking for another suspect facing charges in connection to a fatal weekend shooting in Sioux Falls.

Twenty-seven-year-old Krista Marie Kruckenberg faces counts of accessory, obstructing, and concealing evidence.

Authorities say Kruckenberg arrived at, and later left the scene of Saturday's early morning shooting with the suspect, 36-year-old Max Bolden.

According to Kruckenberg's arrest affidavit, Bolden and the victim, 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III, got into an argument outside Club David in downtown Sioux Falls just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

At one point, Bolden stood face-to-face with Donahue and shot him in the head. Donahue fell, and Bolden shot him once more.

The affidavit stated Kruckenberg stood about five feet away during the shooting. Kruckenberg then left the scene with Bolden in a white Ford Explorer. Minutes later, Kruckenberg called another person who had witnessed the shooting, urging the witness to not tell anyone anything about the shooting.

Kruckenberg met with investigators at the Law Enforcement Center on Sunday, according to the affidavit. She denied Bolden shot Donahue, even after being shown surveillance video of the shooting.