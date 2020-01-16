U.S.-China trade deal to benefit local farmers

South Dakota Farmers have waited for a year-and-a-half for a deal with China to be made.

According to the Office of the U-S Trade Representative, over the next two-years China agrees to buy $200 Billion dollars in American Goods.

$32 Billion of those dollars will be spent on Agricultural goods, which is why Governor Noem says the deal is good for South Dakota Farmers.

Dave Ellens, a farmer by Wentworth, S.D. said, “the biggest thing for us, is opportunity.”

And opportunity is what he’ll get with the new China Trade Deal.

Dave Ellens is a 3rd generation farmer at Ellens Farms just outside of Wentworth.

“As farmers, the biggest thing we need is a place to sell our grain, and the more markets that are open for us the better price we are going to get and the easier for us to sell our grain and our product,” Ellens said.

Since the trade war started 18 months ago financially, farming has been hard forcing Ellens to break even if not lose money at times.

He said, “It’s been tough as far as the commodity price, whether its corn or soybeans, hasn’t been where we want it to be. Whether it’s below break-even or right at breakeven we farm to make a profit and that’s the biggest thing is we just want good prices for the product we produce.”

Farmers have waited long enough for this deal to be done, but now that it’s over farmers can finally start looking forward to the future.

“But I think the biggest thing now is we need to go to work now it’s time to see results,” Ellens continued. “We want to see exports; we want to see the commodities and the products actually leaving the barges and heading to China.”

Ellens farms cover a couple of thousand acres, growing corn and soybeans. He says the deal has the potential to be big for the state of South Dakota.

“One of the biggest things it’s going to open up possibilities, the potential for is ethanol. They put an E-10 mandate on in their country while they have since abandoned that, well if they open that back up that’s potential for us to sell ethanol over the then. So that’s a big market it opens up which is a byproduct of corn,” said Ellens.

