U.S. DOT announces $1.5 million for emergency repairs to South Dakota infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced the release of $1.5 million in emergency relief funds to help repair flood-damaged roads and bridges in South Dakota

The funds were approved shortly after being requested by the South Dakota Department of Transportation, according to a release from the U.S. DOT.

Officials say infrastructure across the state was damaged by a mid-March blizzard that produced freezing rain, snow, and high winds.

The $1.5 million in “quick release” funding will be used to pay for the repairs made to restore essential traffic and prevent additional damage at locations throughout the state that were impacted by the storm.

DOT officials say damage assessments from this event are still underway for other federal-aid highways in the region that were damaged by the severe weathers event in April. This initial “quick release” will pay for short-term repairs while the state continues to assess long-term repairs, expected at more than $9 million.