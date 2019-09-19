U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education visits Pierre

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Mick Zais toured some of the Career and Technical Education classrooms at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre Thursday.

Zais says work is being done at the federal level to make technical education more affordable. He said there’s a big gap between the number of technical job openings and people with the correct education to fill those jobs.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says educators need to get students interested in career and technical jobs at an early age.

Zais is in South Dakota as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s 2019 National Back to School Tour. On Wednesday, he visited the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and Oglala Lakota College in Kyle.