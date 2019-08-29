U.S. Marine named Veteran of the Year

At the State Fair in Huron, United States Marine Corps Veteran Red Wilk was named the South Dakota Veteran of the Year.

"I really didn't know it until about a week ago that I got the honor," Red Wilk said, Recipient of the South Dakota Veteran of the year award.

During a ceremony at the Freedom Stage, Governor Kristi Noem announced August 29th as Veterans Day at the State Fair.

"Now as your Governor, probably the most humbling role I have is as Commander in Chief of our National Guard," said Governor Kristi Noem.

During that ceremony, Wilk was presented with the award.

"Some of these Veterans have made my life so different," said Red Wilk.

He works year round to honor Veterans across the state.

"Next year we're going to honor a Veteran that was for five years a POW, that's from Huron, SD," Wilk said.

He knows he couldn't continue to help Veterans without help himself.

"My wife Cindy, my son Josh, my daughter Jenny, she does all the work for the Veterans," Wilk said.

One person who helped him over the years is Tuff Hedeman.

The bull rider organizes the Annual Bull Bash to honor Veterans.

"Veterans are a big part of being honored for what they've done, this is the most patriotic bull riding event in the country," said Tuff Hedeman.

Governor Kristi Noem will be there. She is looking forward to seeing the Veterans honored in a such a unique way.

"I'll be out there, I think I'm carrying the American flag on a horse for the National Anthem," said Governor Noem.

Wilk is looking forward to attending the ceremony every year to meet the future recipients.