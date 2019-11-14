U.S. Postal Service announces holiday shipping deadlines

The United States Postal Service has shared its 2019 holiday shipping deadlines and is expanding Sunday delivery to locations with high package volumes beginning Nov. 24.

USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities, and it anticipates delivering more than 8 million packages on Sundays in December. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:



Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail



Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail



Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground



Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express



Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)



Dec. 20 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)



Dec. 21 — Priority Mail



Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express*



*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 21-25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.

Alaska



Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail



Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail



Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express



Hawaii



Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail



Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express



USPS customers can also ship packages online through this link.

USPS will deliver on average 20.5 million packages per day through the remainder of the year.

