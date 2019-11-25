USD closes campuses in Vermillion, Sioux Falls

The University of South Dakota has announced it will close its Vermillion and Sioux Falls campuses due to the projected winter storm beginning Tuesday.

The university said both campuses will remain closed until after the Thanksgiving holiday. Classes will resume at 8 a.m. Dec. 2. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

All classes and campus events are canceled and only employees that are critical to the safety, security and well-being of students and university resources are required to report to work.

Residence halls in Vermillion will remain open to students who have registered to stay during the holiday break.

Campus closures:

• Campus dining will conclude food service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

• Residence hall convenience stores will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 26.

• U-Brew and the MUC convenience store will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 27.

• The MUC will close for holiday break at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

• The MUC will re-open Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

