USD names new president of Discovery District

The University of South Dakota has tabbed the next leader of its USD Discovery District in Sioux Falls.

Mark Brown will serve as the district's next president, the university announced Monday.

Brown holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology from the University of Texas, and has built his career in research and leadership at Colorado State University, where he has held various roles. In 2014, Brown transitioned into the role of director in the Institute for Learning and Teaching where he led the Office for Undergraduate Research, the Office for Service Learning, the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising, and Student Engagement while continuing to serve on faculty in clinical sciences.

Brown will begin his role as president Jan. 22.

The USD Discovery District is a corporate and academic research park under development in Sioux Falls. Its mission is to foster innovation-focused development throughout the state.