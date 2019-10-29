USDA: Farmers experiencing weather delays should file for extension

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency is advising producers who currently have Federal crop insurance and are experiencing a delay in harvesting their crop to file a notice of loss request to give them more time to harvest.

South Dakota Corn Grower’s Association President Doug Noem says they should contact their Approved Insurance Provider as soon as possible.

Gov. Kristi Noem says this year’s weather that brought excessive moisture shows the importance of being covered by Federal crop insurance, and why his group constantly remains engaged with legislators to keep that program in place.

The Approved Insurance Provider may allow additional time to harvest on a case by case basis. For specific rules, check with your crop insurance agent.

