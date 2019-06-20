USDA Moves prevent plant harvest date to September 1st

This year has been historically tough for South Dakota's AG industry thanks to above normal precipitation, but the USDA adjusted a federal aid package announced by President Trump a month ago which required farmers to plant cover crop on prevent plant acres by November first. It initially received mixed criticism because South Dakota is notorious for unpredictable, and usually harsh weather. Dave Poppens works with beans, corn, has a feed lot, and knows the natural challenge he is tasked with overcoming every year; which is why a change in dates helps level the playing field with states in more manageable climates.

"November we could have a foot of snow on the ground, so it makes a big difference in this part of the country," Poppens said.

The move has received support from many of South Dakota’s state leaders including Governor Kristi Noem, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and Senator John Thune.

"I have been advocating for this common sense change for months. You don't have to talk to more than two producers in South Dakota that waiting until November the first to allow them to either graze or mechanically harvest cover crops without an indemnity reduction on their prevent acres is far too late,” Senator Thune said.

There is another component of this, producers will also have the flexibility to allow cattle to graze on cover crop areas. The wet season has diminished forage options for a lot of operations.

"Now you can plan on things,” said South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association president Steve Ollerich.

“You can't plan for November first. We could have a blizzard October 10 or 15 and it'd be all covered up with snow."

It may not be perfect, but it has changed farmers' plans to salvage what they can from a very wet