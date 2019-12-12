USDA invests $9.5 million in rural broadband for South Dakota

Thursday, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development South Dakota State Director Julie Gross announced USDA has invested $9.5 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure that will create or improve e-Connectivity for more than 1,700 homes in rural South Dakota.

In March 2018, congress provided $600 million to the USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America.

"They're finally going to get good, robust high-speed internet that is fiber-based, a fiber-based network."

Valley Telecommunications Cooperative will use grant funding to deploy a network in Brookings, Kingsbury and Moody counties in South Dakota.

This investment is anticipated to reach over 1,700 rural households, 27 farms, 17 businesses, and one critical community facility.