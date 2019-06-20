Uber launches in Sioux Falls

Another ride sharing app is now operating in the Sioux Falls Area.

Uber is now active in the city, the company announced Thursday.

“We are excited about the launch of a new safe, reliable and affordable transportation option in South Dakota, along with additional flexible economic opportunities for local residents,” said Danielle Sipf, Head of Operations for Uber South Dakota, via a press release.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken took part in a launch event at the Federal Courthouse Plaza Thursday afternoon.

Uber initially signaled it planned to launch in Sioux Falls back in 2016, but those plans stalled over sales tax issues.

Lyft, another popular ride-sharing app, launched in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2017.