Unemployment assistance available for victims of September severe weather

Officials say unemployment assistance is now available for people impacted by September's severe weather.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance as a result of the latest Presidential Disaster Declaration.

Assistance is available for individuals in Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody and Yankton counties and the Flandreau Santee Indian Reservation and the Yankton Indian Reservation.

Application requirements include:

• Do not qualify for regular state unemployment benefits in any state;

• Worked, were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment, but were unable to do so because of the disaster;

• Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

• Cannot reach their place of employment or self-employment location because they must travel through the disaster area and are prevented from doing as a direct result of the disaster;

• Have been prevented from work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

• Establish work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income; or

• Have become the breadwinner or major supporter of a household because of the death of the head of the household.

Officials say individuals whose employment has been affected should apply for assistance by calling the Claims Call Center at 605-626-3179, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. CST. Claims must be filed by Dec. 26.