SIOUX FALLS, S.D. When a cook decided to refrain from cooking at the Union Gospel Mission, staff briefly lost the ability to provide meals for hundreds of people. That is why two Sioux Falls women reached out to the community for assistance. Their request was answered when staff from the Attic Bar and Grill stepped up to supply lunch on Monday. Union Gospel Mission staff are still accepting help and say you can provide meals by messaging 'Katie's Open Door' directly on their Facebook page.
Union Gospel Mission staff receive help to provide meals
Posted: Mon 9:31 PM, Sep 02, 2019