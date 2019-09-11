Unique piece of debris found at Avera Heart Hospital following the storm

The Avera Heart Hospital campus on 69th Street in Sioux Falls received a great deal of damage in Tuesday night's storm.

During the storm, tree debris knocked out windows. In a Facebook post, the hospital said a piece of a tree trunk went through one of its lobby windows. But this piece of debris had a unique characteristic - it appears to have a cross burned into it.

Avera officials said Wednesday morning, the hospital never stopped treating emergencies Tuesday night. In the midst of the storm, the hospital saved a patient's life after they were experiencing a severe cardiac event.