University of South Dakota experiences slight enrollment dip

Enrollment at the University of South Dakota dipped slightly this fall, though certain programs at the school are seeing strong growth.

USD saw a 1% dip in total headcount, according to Scott Pohlson, vice president of admissions and university of relations.

Pohlson said the enrollment numbers reflect South Dakota high school graduation numbers, which also declined slightly across the state.

USD enrolled 9,920 students this fall, down slightly from 10,066 in fall 2018.

Total headcount at South Dakota’s six public universities declined 3.4% or 1,217 students over last year.

Some bright spots for USD include retention rate, which rose to 78%, and enrollment at USD's School of Law, which saw a 16% increase.

Retention rates hit a historic high for USD, rising from 72% in 2017 to 78% this fall.