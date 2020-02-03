Upgrades coming this year at the softball complex in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is now under the leadership of Mark Hoven.

"Doug Johnson was our Director, he retired back in November, and I took over in November and I've been in this role now for just over two months," Hoven said.

Hoven is leading the way on multiple projects in his first few months.

"Our biggest project that we have on the table right now is to build four softball fields up in the northeast part of town, up in what we would call Players Field. We also have projects we've been approved for some pickle ball courts up in Manor Park, and some improvements out at Storybook Land," Hoven said.

Hoven expects these projects to be important to Aberdeen's future.

"Certainly the softball project will be significant, it'll allow us to once again be a stopping place for tournaments, we haven't had that for a number of years," Hoven said.

Casey Weismantel with the Aberdeen Visitor and Conventions Bureau sees a bright future for the city.

"Being able to host State Tournaments, or baseball tournaments is something Aberdeen's been missing out on for quite some time," Casey Weismantel, the Director of the Aberdeen Visitor and Conventions Bureau said.

"I'm looking forward, and I know our staff is looking forward to working with the citizens here in Aberdeen and to provide them a really positive environment to raise their children and enjoy our facilities," Mark Hoven, the Director of the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department said.