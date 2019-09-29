Uptick in drug arrests in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has seen an uptick in controlled substance arrests throughout September. 22 people have been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a majority of those were for possession of methamphetamine.

Since September 1 Lincoln County deputies have been making these drug arrests. People are even going as far as using THC in their vape pens.

Deputies have seen an increase in drug use especially impaired drivers under the influence of drugs.

Sergeant Bartcher said it's a new trend for people to use marijuana wax in their vape pens because it creates a longer high.

"There's hash wax that people are smoking. People are also using it in vape pens and we're seeing a large uptick in that," Sergeant Bartcher said.

Vaping usage has been on the rise in the U.S. The CDC is learning that these THC alternatives are making people sick.

"We are finding a lot of drugs on those traffic stops. A small number of arrests have been from investigations," Sergeant Bartcher said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies are making more traffic stops which are leading to these DUI arrests for drugs.

Each deputy is highly trained to pick out impaired drivers. Sergeant Bartcher says along with marijuana methamphetamine is a top choice.

"They were able to get the methamphetamine into a vape pen and that was two weeks ago that we had that arrest," Sergeant Bartcher said.

Deputies are staying vigilant and cracking down on drug use, but they're also seeing an uptick in people using prescription drugs. They're encouraging family members to help get the drug user to get treatment.

They say they are focused on reducing the drugs that cross state lines.

"Once it gets here we're out protecting the public, protecting our streets and making traffic stops. Our deputies are very well trained in the enforcement end of it," Sergeant Bartcher said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office does have a dropbox for prescriptions no longer being used.

