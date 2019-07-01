SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) - The rule was set to be enforced once South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed it into law during the last legislative session. Beginning July 1, the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping products will be prohibited in indoor public places that also restrict smoking. Previously in 2010, there was overwhelming support from voters to eliminate smoking in public places such as bars, casinos, and restaurants. This new rule will encompass all tobacco products.
Using e-cigarettes in public places will be against the law starting Monday, July 1st
By Jill Langland |
Posted: Mon 7:30 AM, Jul 01, 2019