VA Move! program celebration

The Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Sioux Falls is celebrating local veterans who have gone above and beyond to improve their health.

They have all lost at least five-percent of their body weight through the VA's "Move!" Program. It is a weight management and health promotion plan designed to improve the lives of veterans.

Participants say they found success, even after other programs failed.

"At the first meeting, I found out they didn't plan to work me like a rented mule, one point for move program," said Bill Nixon, Move! program participant. "I was not told that I would have to give up this or that, I would not have to be deprived of all good things to eat, my comfort foods, my guilty pleasures, and so-forth."

The veterans have lost more than 4,200 pounds combined, and improved their blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol.