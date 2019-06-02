VIDEO: Protester grabs microphone from Sen. Harris on stage

An animal rights protester grabbed a microphone from Sen. Kamala Harris D-CA, at MoveOn’s Big Ideas Forum in San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

About 10 minutes into her speech, the man - dressed in black and wearing a press badge - jumped on the stage. (Source: CNN)

Harris appeared puzzled but remained calm as the protester grabbed the mic from her hand.

Security jumped onto the stage as the senator calmly walked away from the protester.

As the man resisted leaving the stage, Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, jumped in and tried to wrestle the microphone from the protester.

Harris later continued with the forum and her discussion on pay equity.

MoveOn apologized for the disruption to Harris’ speech.

The protester, Aidan Cook, told a Guardian US reporter that despite the visual of taking the microphone away from Harris, he “tried to show (his) profound respect for each of the people onstage.”

