Valley Springs man identified in fatal crash near Howard

Authorities say a Valley Springs man has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a two-vehicle crash west of Howard.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2019 Kenworth W900 truck, pulling a grain trailer, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 25. It was struck by a 2016 Freightliner Sprinter 3500 box truck that was northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 and failed to stop at the stop sign.

Roman Flora, the 35-year-old male driver of the box truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, 51-year-old Herman Wipf of Brandon, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.