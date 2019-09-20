Vape shops fear losing business after flavored e-cigarette bans

There is an increasing number of reported illnesses connected to vaping. As a result, those who sell vaping supplies say they are worried about their businesses.

The owner of Blown Away Vape and Glass in Sioux Falls says she’s worried that the business she created could be gone soon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released new chilling numbers about how many more people are becoming sick due to vape-related illnesses.

Sandra Luther said these alarming numbers are starting to hurt her business, but that she is a mom and she has the same health concerns as everyone else.

"If we stop selling flavored e-juice then yeah every store is going to take a hit," Blown Away Vape and Glass owner, Sandra Luther said.

Thousands of stores across the U.S. are preparing to take a big hit if states ban flavored e-cigarettes. New York and Michigan are the first to enforce those bans.

"I’ve seen so many people quit smoking using a vape device and I have not seen them get sick. In fact they've gotten healthier," Luther said.

Sandra Luther's husband is among those people who quit smoking after 40 years with the help of a vape and has seen a turn in his health. He hasn’t smoked in six years.

But Thursday the CDC reported 530 cases of vaping-related illnesses and that at least eight people have died. Luther said she doesn't believe the problem lies with manufacturers but instead with those who make vape cartridges illegally.

"We're not the criminals here. We’re not the people that are selling illicit drugs to people," Luther said.

Just this week two men in Arizona were arrested for making illegal vaping cartridges. Luther said she fears vaping will transform from a legal business to a black market kind of situation.

"Right now we're hoping that the hysteria that's out there will settle down as more information comes out," Luther said.

Friday Wal-Mart announced they will no longer sell e-cigarettes as the number of deaths rise.

"We don't sell to underage kids and if they really wanted to look at what might solve the issue would be eliminating online sales and eliminating big box stores," Luther said.

The Sioux Falls School District will be hosting a vaping town hall meeting. Luther did try to get on the panel to speak about the vaping industry as an owner, but her request was denied.

The Sioux Falls School District said that ultimately the meeting is focused on parents and students learning about the vaping epidemic.

They said Luther taking part wouldn't fit as students aren't old enough to purchase from vape stores. The town hall meeting is set for Monday, September 30 at 6:30 at the Instructional Planning Center.

