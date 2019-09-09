Vaping-related illnesses reported in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health has reported two confirmed cases of vaping related illness among residents aged 20-24 years.

The state joins 33 states who have reported cases of severe respiratory illness from e-cigarettes.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said in a statement, "We will work with patients and healthcare providers to collect information to inform the national outbreak investigation and help CDC identify the cause of these illnesses.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already recommended that individuals consider not using e-cigarette products while the investigation is ongoing. People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns.

Patients typically experienced respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain, and may also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or fatigue.