Vehicles fall through Lake Shetek ice in southwest Minnesota

Several vehicles were recovered from a southwest Minnesota lake after falling through the ice.

Josh Shafer with Pulver Towing says three trucks and one trailer were pulled from the icy waters of Lake Shetek in Murray County on Sunday. He says the vehicles fell through the ice at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Shafer says the ice thickness ranged from four to ten inches in some areas, highlighting the dangers of treading on frozen bodies of water.

The three trucks were declared a total loss. The trailer was only flooded temporarily and will be ok for use.

Shafer says the vehicles were all unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that ice conditions can change rapidly and to use extra caution should you choose to drive on the ice.