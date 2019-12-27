Vermillion man killed in rollover accident Thursday

Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a single-vehicle rollover accident that left one person dead.

Vermillion police said in statement crews responded to an accident just before 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dakota and Main Street. Police said the 71-year-old driver from Vermillion was extracted from a vehicle but died at the scene.

Vermillion police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the victim.