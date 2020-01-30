Vern Eide to purchase east-side Shopko property

Vern Eide Motorcars plans to purchase the former east-side Shopko property.

SiouxFalls.Business reports the auto dealer has started construction on the building and plans to move its Mitsubishi dealership, body shop and reconditioning center to the property.

The Mitsubishi dealership is at 5200 S. Louise Ave. Vern Eide also is moving its pre-owned inventory to the Shopko site.

“This was Vern Eide’s opportunity to put themselves on a big corner on the east side,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who is representing Vern Eide in the transaction. “The high-profile visibility was an absolute draw for Vern Eide.”

The body shop will be moving from 3809 E. 10th St., where it’s next to Pizza Ranch.

