Veteran motorcycle club gives back

A veteran motorcycle club is giving back to the Sioux Falls community in honor of Veterans Day.

The Viet Nam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club was at The Banquet Saturday afternoon during the lunch hour to serve meals.

The club was there to help feed other veterans and civilians in need.

"There's a lot of homeless vets out there and they are not as fortunate as some of us are, so we want to give back to them," Dave Snyder, a member of the Viet Nam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, said.

Veterans serving veterans is a theme of the club who "Rides for those who did not come back and those who did but still suffer anguish."