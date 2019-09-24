Veterans fly to Washington D.C. for memorial tours

The Midwest Honor Flight is sending 85 veterans of World War II, the Vietnam war and the Korean War, to Washington D.C. for tours of memorials and cemeteries.

The trip was free for veterans, thanks to a donation of $125,000 from Smithfields Foods earlier this summer. Veterans were accompanied by a guardian, which is usually just a friend or family member.

The sendoff party started at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Sioux Falls regional airport. The welcome home party is at the convention center when they return at 7:55 p.m.

Many in the group were excited just to be back with such a big group of guys they call friends.