Viborg officer assaulted while responding to call

Authorities say an officer was attacked while responding to a call in southeast South Dakota.

The Viborg Police Department officer was injured Friday night, according to the Turner County Sheriff's office.

The officer was responding to a call at a cemetery in Viborg when he was attacked. Both the Turner County Sheriff's Office and the Centerville Police Department responded to the scene to assist the officer.

Authorities say the officer was treated at a local hospital, and released a few hours later.

No other details about the incident, including what the initial call was about, have been released. Authorities are still investigating.

The Turner County Sheriff's office also said several media agencies initially reported multiple deputies were injured in the incident, which is not true. The officer was the only person hurt.