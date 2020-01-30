Vice President Pence talks 2020 election in Sioux City

In 2016, Iowa voted for Donald Trump. Vice President Pence visited Sioux City Thursday to ensure Trump wins Iowa again in 2020.

Vice President Pence said, “I want to assure you that I am here for one reason and one reason only, and that is that Iowa and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.”

The Vice President focused on what President Trump has done since being elected, like border security and the growing economy.

"Over the last four years it’s been about jobs, jobs, jobs,” the Vice President added.

But the Pence Rally wasn’t just for people in the state of Iowa. South Dakotans wanted to show their support as well.

Madison Bollweg of Sioux Falls said, “You need to be here to show your support in person. You can watch as many of these rallies online, on TV, but when you are there you are showing support for those candidates, for those people that are running for your country.”

Brandon resident Spencer Wrightsman added, “When Pence brought up family values, for me as a father of two young toddlers, that’s for me comes deep from the heart.”

As for the overall event, Wrightsman said, “It was electric, it was very loud, very peaceful, great company and everyone from all walks of life was here and I think everyone enjoyed it.”

Vice President Pence spoke for around 30 minutes. After his speech, he met up with President Donald Trump Thursday night for the Trump Rally in Des Moines, Iowa.