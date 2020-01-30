Victim in fatal Aberdeen shooting identified

The victim killed in a weekend shooting in Aberdeen has been identified.

Family members tell Dakota News Now 25-year-old Zach Newell died in Saturday's shooting.

The shooting took place around 4 a.m. near 11th Avenue and S. Washington Street. Police say officers found Newell unresponsive with at least five gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an Aberdeen hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they have identified the suspect, and that there is no danger to the public. No other details about the shooting have been released.