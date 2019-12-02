Victim in fatal Beadle County crash identified

Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash near Cavour.

Thirty-seven-year-old Benjamin Miner of Cavour died in Friday's crash, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say a 1992 Dodge pickup was headed south on a county road south of Cavour when the driver lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle crashed into the ditch and rolled.

Miner, a passenger in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger received minor injuries.

The driver, 31-year-old Judd Fox of Bancroft, was not hurt. Troopers say charges are pending against him.

Authorities say no one involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.