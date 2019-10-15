Victim in fatal Lyman County crash identified

Authorities have released the name of the man killed in single-vehicle crash in central South Dakota.

Seventy-year-old Clarence Wilson of Shenandoah, Iowa died in Friday's crash, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Wilson was driving west a pickup on Interstate 90 when he lost control east of Kennebec. The pickup went into the ditch, and Wilson was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash.