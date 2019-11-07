Victim in fatal West River crash identified

Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in southwest South Dakota.

Forty-nine-year-old Denise Brings Him Back of Oglala died in Sunday's crash north of Oelrichs, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Highway Patrol says Brings Him Back was in a car headed on west on U.S. Highway 18 when the vehicle lost control and crashed into the median.

Troopers say Brings Him Back was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person in the car, a 47-year-old Oglala man, was hurt in the crash.

Authorities are still working to determine who was driving the car.