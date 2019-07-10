Victim in fatal crash near Herried identified

Authorities have released the name of the man who died from his injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County.

Eighty-two-year-old Ernest Fjeldheim of Mound City was killed in the July 2 crash, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say a semi truck and trailer was driving north on U.S. Highway 83 when it attempted to pass another vehicle. As it was passing in the southbound lane, it collided with Fjeldjeim's car.

Fjeldheim was taken to a Bismarck, N.D. hospital, where he died from his injuries on July 4.

The driver of the semi, 36-year-old Asmerom Gebreselassie of Fargo, N.D., was not hurt in the crash. Charges are pending against him.

No one else was involved in the accident.