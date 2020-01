Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash near Wessington on Sunday.

The Department of Public Safety says 24-year-old Phillip Chandler Jr. of Saint Lawrence was killed in Sunday night's crash.

Authorities say Chandler lost control of his pickup on Highway 14 and slid into another vehicle. The other driver suffered serious injuries.