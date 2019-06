A pilot and a nurse died in an early-morning helicopter crash Friday at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

Three North Memorial Health crew members were on board at the time of the crash, which was about 1 a.m.

Deb Schott, was the nurse who died in the crash, along with pilot Tim McDonald. The third crew member, a paramedic, was transported to St. Joseph's Medical Center.

No patients were on board when the crash happened.