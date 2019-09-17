Video: Sioux Falls makes big steps in storm clean up

Less than one week after three tornadoes tore through the Sioux Falls, the city has made big strides in clean up efforts.

Mayor Paul TenHaken tweeted a video Tuesday morning showing drone footage of the immediate aftermath of the storm, and what it looks like now.

City officials say hundreds of people have volunteered in the clean up effort. Anyone interested in helping, or anyone in need of help, can dial 211 for assistance.

Three EF-2 tornadoes touched down last Tuesday night in the southern part of the city. No one was seriously hurt, but many homes and businesses were damaged.