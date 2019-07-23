Viewing platforms at Falls Park completed

The new lower falls viewing platforms at Falls Park are now complete.

Construction on the roughly $300,000 project began earlier this year and includes new concrete viewing platforms, accessible pathways, weathering steel railing, and signage.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says visitors are now able to access the river’s edge on accessible pathways will still capturing unique views of the lower falls area.

Officials say minor work on the project will continue and visitors are urged to use caution near the area.