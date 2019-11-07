Vigil celebrates the life of one, encourages support for another

A few dark silhouettes began roaming the football fields at the Sanford Sports Complex. That was until the field lights slowly began illuminating the spot for a candlelight vigil where hundreds of people showed support for two Lincoln High School students involved in a Tuesday night crash. A quick blast of wintery conditions contributed to the accident involving Barry Grieve and Mhiretab Tsegaye when they began losing control of their car while crossing the Big Sioux River bridge on I-229. Grieve died at the scene while Tsegaye received serious injuries.

A few brave friends were some of the first to arrive on the snow-covered field. Some wore their football jerseys in support of Barry who was a member of the team. An imprint was also etched into the snow- #77.

"They were the happiest people you could ever meet," said their friend Sydney Gates. "They always put a smile on everybody's face, and they lit up the room as soon as they walked in."

Since that somber night, people have been coming together even before Thursday night's vigil. A GoFundMe page has helped Mhiretab's family pay for medical expenses as he continues healing. The initial goal of twenty thousand dollars began Wednesday, and by Thursday evening that goal was reached.