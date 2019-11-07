Vigil to be held Thursday night for Sioux Falls car crash victims

The Sioux Falls community is rallying after a tragic car accident on I-229.

A vigil is being held Thursday to pray for the families of the victims of Tuesday night's crash.

The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Barry Grieve. It left his passenger, 16-year-old Mhiretab Tsegaye, seriously hurt.

The candlelight vigil is being held Thursday at the Sanford Junior football fields at 7 p.m.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Tsegaye's family pay for medical expenses. You can find it here.