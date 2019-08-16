Vikings preseason games preempt TV schedule

KSFY-TV will be airing three Minnesota Vikings' preseason season games in August.

Due to the games, programming that would have normally aired has been rescheduled:

Schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 24, Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals, noon - 3 p.m., programming has been rescheduled for:

Aug. 24

10:30 p.m. - King of Queens

11 p.m. - King of Queens

11:30 p.m. - Saving Hope

Aug. 25

1:30 a.m. - Made in Hollywood

Thursday, Aug. 29, Vikings vs.Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., programming has been rescheduled for:

Aug. 30

1 a.m. - Holey Moley

Aug. 31

1 a.m. - Family Food Night

2 a.m. - Reef Break

