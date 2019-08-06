Vikings preseason games prempt TV schedule

KSFY-TV will be airing three Minnesota Vikings' preseason season games in August.
Due to the games, programming that would have normally aired has been rescheduled:
Schedule:
Friday, Aug. 9, Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., programming has been rescheduled for:
Aug. 10
1 a.m. - We Day
2 a.m. - What Would You Do?
3 a.m. - 20/20
Saturday, Aug. 24, Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals, noon - 3 p.m., programming has been rescheduled for:
Aug. 24
10:30 p.m. - King of Queens
11 p.m. - King of Queens
11:30 p.m. - Saving Hope
Aug. 25
1:30 a.m. - Made in Hollywood
Thursday, Aug. 29, Vikings vs.Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., programming has been rescheduled for:
Aug. 30
1 a.m. - Holey Moley
Aug. 31
1 a.m. - Family Food Night
2 a.m. - Reef Break