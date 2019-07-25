Vikings training camp begins

A rather cool and breezy morning for the final practice for the rookies before the remainder of the team comes in tomorrow in Eagan, Minn.

A few veteran players also making an appearance today in run-throughs including quarterback Kirk Cousins. The rookies have been here practicing since Tuesday before remaining players come in tomorrow. Head Coach Mike Zimmer says by having rookie only practices, is a great way to see who may have potential to make the 53 man roster and maybe keep an eye on players that he might not be seeing otherwise.

"You know there's a lot of guys on the street that have the ability to play in the NFL," Zimmer said. "If they get in the right system, or if they get a different type of coaching, whatever it is, and so I think it's just an opportunity. Even when you're talking about practice squad guys, guys get a chance to coach them for a little bit of time and see how they respond and go from there."