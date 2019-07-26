Vikings training camp gets underway

After having rookies report the last three days, the veterans entered TCO Friday for the first official training camp practice.

There a lot of pressure on the Vikings this season to bring the team further than a year ago.

And that starts with finishing with better than that 8-7-and-1 record from last season. A core of the Vikings' top players on both sides of the ball returning including Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Harrison Smith. This morning, they had their first walk through.

One player we did not see was 2018 first-round draft pick, Mike Hughes. He is on the 'physically unable to perform' list after coming off that torn ACL in week six last season.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer said he's doing well but still battling with a multi-ligament injury.

Despite the high expectations for the team this season, Zimmer says it's not about the end goal of winning the franchise's first Super Bowl but rather taking things day by day.

"So everybody says okay we want to win the division, we want to win a Super Bowl, I was trying to tell them what we have to do in order to do things, as opposed to saying some generic goal," Zimmer said. "And then other things that I think are important that we need to do in order to reach all of these different goals."

When Zimmer was asked if there was a certain message to the team this year, in typical Zimmer fashion, he says "I did, but I'll leave it at that."